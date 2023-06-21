 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 21 June 2023

v2.2.12 : Fixed problem in v2.2.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2.2.11 forced OpenGL mode at launch. You may want to switch back to DirectX if you prefer it for any reason (performance or rendering issues).

