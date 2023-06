Share · View all patches · Build 11526199 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 15:46:26 UTC by Wendy

This is another update to expand on the new features added in version 1.2.0.

The camera zoom feature now works with the mouse scroll wheel, as well as the +/- keys.

There are also three new puzzle sizes. Now, we can solve puzzles of up to 700 pieces!