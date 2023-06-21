 Skip to content

69 Balls update for 21 June 2023

v0.9.5 Update

Last edited by Wendy

v0.9.5 Update:

  • Fixed lighting
  • Fix texture low quality by default
  • Replaced image for red ball grenade item
  • Fixed music volume slider not working bug
  • Updated score calculation method: 3 round, each round 3 score.
  • Easier tutorial, with hint video.

