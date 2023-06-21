Patch #1 - A More Difficult Journey

With this first update for Untamed Tactics: The Beginning, we've been looking at all the feedback coming in and adjusting or fixing the most major issues you've all encountered. It became clear to us immediately that something was wrong with the scaling and it turns out the player characters leveled on an old scaling algorithm, while the enemies used the correct growth curve. Be warned: the game is becoming MUCH more challenging with this update. While we're still tweaking a lot, this is far closer to the intended difficulty of the game.

Your feedback is crucial for the final release, and we've been reading all the reviews, forums, PMs and our Discord. If you find any bugs, issues or have other feedback, come by our Discord!

NOTE: Since this is a very significant patch, for the best experience you should restart your current Chapter! You can still use your current save files, however the scaling will not reset properly.

Balance

Character level scaling is now correct. Base game difficulty increased significantly because of this. Adventurer scaling decreased slightly to compensate for this, however overall increased difficulty is intentional.

Scaling per difficulty was barely noticeable: correct scaling is working now, making Easy much easier, and difficulties beyond Adventurer much harder.

Gold gain was too high and has been decreased overall.

Potions are now more expensive.

A bug related to Gold gain was fixed, and now Gold gains are the correct values (more for Encounter Rewards, less for defeating enemies).

The first tutorial battle is now significantly easier and faster to complete.

Enemies now tend to avoid walking through damaging tile effects.

Improved all ability descriptions to include cast and effect range.

Various Ability changes and reworks.

Nerfed Multiple Attack gems.

All Gem values have been rebalanced and descriptions updated.

Reworked Rune power levels for new scaling.

Nerf +2 attack on kill (permanent).

Big Boom Mortimer rune bug fix.

Buff Doctor class starting kit massively.

UI

On smaller screen sizes, many of the UI elements are unreadable. → Made UI better scalable for all resolutions.

Fixed various textual issues caused by localization systems.

Main Menu completion menus.

Rune screen updated visuals

Potion screen updated visuals

Gem screen updated visuals

Tome screen updated visuals

World Map updated visuals

Settings menu updated visuals

Show how additional ability/rune slots are unlocked on hover.

Dialogue animations updated

Sound

Implement new Ambience tracks

Portraits

Portraits for alternate character Classes.

New Portraits for special versions of enemies.

Visuals

Added recolored visuals for special characters in Chapters 2 to 4.

Hero Skins now also change in the Camp.

Updated Greycoat model and Portraits.

New Icons for Upgrades.

Optimization

Optimized various assets for lowered build size (500 MB less) and less memory consumption (much higher FPS in battles).

Optimized Sprite Atlases for faster loading.

Bugs