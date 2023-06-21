 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 21 June 2023

Wingman A.I. Update

Last edited 21 June 2023 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update fixes a few bugs introduced in yesterday's update...

  1. Audio volume control now works correctly again.

  2. Cockpit MFDs now display correctly.

  3. Fixed a few incorrect LOD meshes that were appearing when they shouldn't have been

Changed depots in wingmanai branch

