[The High Priest's Lab]Added more decorations.
[Lost in the Sand]You will be notified Harold will join you if you have an empty slot in your group during the final confrontation before you enter the High Priest's Lab.
[Combat Setting]On combat difficulty lower than level 4, enemies have reduced ballistic damage resistance. (Lv4 = 90% of normal ballistic damage resistance. Lv0 = 10% of normal ballistic damage resistance.)
[Combat Setting]I didn't reduce it all the way to 0 in the lowest difficulty because I want to make sure the gun's penetration attribution still can be somewhat useful in low difficulties.
【大祭司的实验室】加入了更多装饰物。
【迷失于沙粒中】在你进入大祭司的实验室前，你会获得一个提示信息，告诉你如果队伍中有空位，那么哈罗德会在最后的战斗中加入你的队伍。
【战斗设置】在战斗难度4以下的时候，敌人会有更低的子弹抗性。（在4级难度时敌人有90%的子弹抗性。在0级难度时，会只剩下10%的子弹抗性。）
【战斗设置】我没有把最低难度下的子弹抗性直接打到0% 因为我希望在低难度下枪械的穿甲属性依然有所作用。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 21 June 2023
Update, Version 20230621
