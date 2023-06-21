Summer Patch! Tell me more, tell me more…

… like, did he throw a car? Tell me more, tell me more, did it fly really far? (you know the melody ;) )
General fixes:
- Fixed various performance issues for PC and Steamdeck
- Fixed that the “Meteor Strike” is disabled when the player is leaving Photo Mode
- Fixed a display issue with one of the skins in a cutscene in the first mission
- Fixed that a mission step in Arkvoodle mission “Con Mods“ didn’t fail if the building targeted by the enemy gets destroyed
- Fixed that Gastro’s voice-over lines did not play correctly in some instances in German
- Fixed the hours played entry displayed in the Statisticon
- Fixed shaders issue in the Takoshima environment
- Fixed random potential blocker issue with the turret behavior in the Mission 15 “You only Live 137 Times”.
Player-reported issues:
- Fixed an unlocking issue with the Quantum Deconstructor
- Fixed that the mission “The Ravages of Mohgra” is not failing any longer when the eggs are dropped in the volcano incorrectly
- Fixed that Crypto's body-snatched body will no longer disappear after being abandoned and hit by a car.
- Fixed that if the player is in a body-snatched NPC and gets hit by a car, the NPC will continuously screams and not stop (I kinda miss that one)
- Fixed so the player is now able to change key bindings for PK Slam whilst in bodysnatch
- Fixed that in Mission “The Alien Who Probed Me” Bongwater does not get stuck in running animation after his attack has been cancelled by a Dislocator hit
- Fixed an issue with the proximity detector to ensure it works more consistently
Enjoy the Summerfest and spread the Good Pick-up (this game) Line of the Great Arkvoodle!
