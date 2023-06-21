 Skip to content

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed update for 21 June 2023

Summer Patch! Tell me more, tell me more…

Build 11525915 · Last edited by Wendy

… like, did he throw a car? Tell me more, tell me more, did it fly really far? (you know the melody ;) )

General fixes:

  • Fixed various performance issues for PC and Steamdeck
  • Fixed that the “Meteor Strike” is disabled when the player is leaving Photo Mode
  • Fixed a display issue with one of the skins in a cutscene in the first mission
  • Fixed that a mission step in Arkvoodle mission “Con Mods“ didn’t fail if the building targeted by the enemy gets destroyed
  • Fixed that Gastro’s voice-over lines did not play correctly in some instances in German
  • Fixed the hours played entry displayed in the Statisticon
  • Fixed shaders issue in the Takoshima environment
  • Fixed random potential blocker issue with the turret behavior in the Mission 15 “You only Live 137 Times”.

Player-reported issues:

  • Fixed an unlocking issue with the Quantum Deconstructor
  • Fixed that the mission “The Ravages of Mohgra” is not failing any longer when the eggs are dropped in the volcano incorrectly
  • Fixed that Crypto's body-snatched body will no longer disappear after being abandoned and hit by a car.
  • Fixed that if the player is in a body-snatched NPC and gets hit by a car, the NPC will continuously screams and not stop (I kinda miss that one)
  • Fixed so the player is now able to change key bindings for PK Slam whilst in bodysnatch
  • Fixed that in Mission “The Alien Who Probed Me” Bongwater does not get stuck in running animation after his attack has been cancelled by a Dislocator hit
  • Fixed an issue with the proximity detector to ensure it works more consistently

Enjoy the Summerfest and spread the Good Pick-up (this game) Line of the Great Arkvoodle!

