Summer Patch! Tell me more, tell me more…

… like, did he throw a car? Tell me more, tell me more, did it fly really far? (you know the melody ;) )

General fixes:

Fixed various performance issues for PC and Steamdeck

Fixed that the “Meteor Strike” is disabled when the player is leaving Photo Mode

Fixed a display issue with one of the skins in a cutscene in the first mission

Fixed that a mission step in Arkvoodle mission “Con Mods“ didn’t fail if the building targeted by the enemy gets destroyed

Fixed that Gastro’s voice-over lines did not play correctly in some instances in German

Fixed the hours played entry displayed in the Statisticon

Fixed shaders issue in the Takoshima environment

Fixed random potential blocker issue with the turret behavior in the Mission 15 “You only Live 137 Times”.

Player-reported issues:

Fixed an unlocking issue with the Quantum Deconstructor

Fixed that the mission “The Ravages of Mohgra” is not failing any longer when the eggs are dropped in the volcano incorrectly

Fixed that Crypto's body-snatched body will no longer disappear after being abandoned and hit by a car.

Fixed that if the player is in a body-snatched NPC and gets hit by a car, the NPC will continuously screams and not stop (I kinda miss that one)

Fixed so the player is now able to change key bindings for PK Slam whilst in bodysnatch

Fixed that in Mission “The Alien Who Probed Me” Bongwater does not get stuck in running animation after his attack has been cancelled by a Dislocator hit

Fixed an issue with the proximity detector to ensure it works more consistently

Enjoy the Summerfest and spread the Good Pick-up (this game) Line of the Great Arkvoodle!