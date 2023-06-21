 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Basements n' Basilisks: Storms of Sorcery update for 21 June 2023

Squashing some bugs 🪲

Share · View all patches · Build 11525853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where if the user clicked many times on a map button the game would load the background scene more than one times
  • Fixed a bug where progression would hang on the "Long Rest" chapter with Pavel

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2236861 Depot 2236861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2236863 Depot 2236863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link