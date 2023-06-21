The Hayseed Knight 1.7.1: 翻訳総改訂 / Complete Japanese revision!

Hey everyone!

How are you doing this fine June? Summer begins today here in Spain, but I've been melting under the Sun for a couple of weeks now.

In my town, Alicante, we celebrate the night of summer solstice by going to the beach and jumping over bonfires where we burn stuff we want to cleanse ourselves of. Like notes and exams. Some people really just never want to look at their grades ever again in their lives.

Me, I celebrate by bringing you all a new update while working tirelessly on chapter 5 to hopefully have it ready by September!

The 1.7.1 update will be fairly minor to English, Spanish and French speakers (some typo fixes, updated credits, and little else), but it brings about a newly rewritten Japanese translation courtesy of THK's new Japanese editor, Chisato-san!

Chisato-san, Shion-san and I have been working tirelessly this last year to bring together a stronger Japanese translation. With the addition of Chisato-san's expertise with literary wording and attention to detail, the style of the Japanese translation has truly been elevated. Chisato-san is a freelance editor and translator, and you should definitely keep her in mind for your English to Japanese projects!

I am one step closer to fulfilling my pipe dream of having a Japanese dub of The Hayseed Knight, haha.

For now, however, all the budget is going to chapter 5, and I can promise you this: it's going to make you cry, laugh, and cry again. Even though it ended up being 70k words long, it's still not everything I wanted it to be, given that my budget is limited and it couldn't cover the expanse I originally planned.

There are still multiple endings, with one super hard to find Golden Ending™ that I'm not expecting anyone to figure out for a while, but I hope you'll have fun finding all of them!

Thank you so much for all your support as always! Have a lovely day, and a lovely summer!