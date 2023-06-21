Updates :
- Buildings can no longer debuff if the player had not received their buff in the first place
- Ranged enemies will now update their attack if an unit comes closer
- Added a tutorial page about Traits and Experience Points
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Updates :
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update