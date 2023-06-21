 Skip to content

Toads of the Bayou Playtest update for 21 June 2023

Patch 1

Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates :

  • Buildings can no longer debuff if the player had not received their buff in the first place
  • Ranged enemies will now update their attack if an unit comes closer
  • Added a tutorial page about Traits and Experience Points

