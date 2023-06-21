 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 21 June 2023

Version 2.2.11 : Stability update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Correction de bug : Correction d'un crash dans une situation de gameplay très rare.
  • Autres petits changements pour améliorer la stabilité, et petites optimisations.

