- Correction de bug : Correction d'un crash dans une situation de gameplay très rare.
- Autres petits changements pour améliorer la stabilité, et petites optimisations.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 21 June 2023
Version 2.2.11 : Stability update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
