Late Night Drive update for 21 June 2023

Weekly Update (v0.20)

Build 11525561

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Car manager doesn't close when pause menu is closed.
  • Radio play pause broken on starfall city map
  • Settings are not visible for people who join the lobby later.
  • Moving the camera while the mouse-controlled steering wheel is on makes the steering wheel move.
  • Anime girl disappears after therapy Fixed

  • npc cars are now affected by physics.
  • NPC cars now stop and turn on hazard lights when they crash.
  • Cruise control added.
  • Rain mode added.
  • Added height adjustment for front and rear suspension.
  • Now the car really explodes when you lose in bomb mode.
  • Drift mode can now be played in online mode.
  • Added Speed Sensitive steering (steering angle gets smaller as the speed of the vehicle increases)
  • 2 new music. (Brewed Melodies and Stormy Rhythms)
  • 1 New Car.

  • Edited the key settings menu, made it more readable.

