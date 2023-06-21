Weekly Update (v0.20)

- Car manager doesn't close when pause menu is closed.
- Radio play pause broken on starfall city map
- Settings are not visible for people who join the lobby later.
- Moving the camera while the mouse-controlled steering wheel is on makes the steering wheel move.
- Anime girl disappears after therapy Fixed
- npc cars are now affected by physics.
- NPC cars now stop and turn on hazard lights when they crash.
- Cruise control added.
- Rain mode added.
- Added height adjustment for front and rear suspension.
- Now the car really explodes when you lose in bomb mode.
- Drift mode can now be played in online mode.
- Added Speed Sensitive steering (steering angle gets smaller as the speed of the vehicle increases)
- 2 new music. (Brewed Melodies and Stormy Rhythms)
- 1 New Car.
- Edited the key settings menu, made it more readable.
