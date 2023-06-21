Patch version 1.0.48: AI buffs, bug fixes, and creator tools!

Share · View all patches · Build 11525525 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey gang! As part of the ongoing development of Together in Battle, the Telepath Tactics Liberated engine has received a slew of AI improvements, bug fixes, and campaign creator improvements!

First, let's run through the AI buffs:

the AI now actively avoids wandering through non-player-created fire and traps.

AI-controlled characters who walk into pressure triggers and traps that do not freeze or stun them will now continue their turns afterwards if able.

the AI now inherently values any move that results in a character moving off of a damage-dealing space, even if the move provides no other benefit. (Previously, the only mechanism for this was triggered by the game detecting a character submerged in water or lava.)

reduced the weighting that the AI gives to ally-buffing moves by 80%.

fixed: the AI was not evaluating energy-draining skills correctly, checking the energy lost against total health instead of energy.

fixed: the AI was treating energy-draining skills as effective against inanimate objects.

Next, we have a balance tweak and lots of bug fixes:

increased the energy cost of Fury and Stimulate from 5 to 6 and reduced the duration of Strengthened and Lucid from 4 rounds to 3.

fixed: clicking on an Immobilized character would not show the character's attack range.

fixed: Shield skills that didn't affect health or impart a status effect wouldn't grant experience unless the target was missing health.

fixed: OnTurn and BeforeTurn dialogue had stopped being repeatable.

fixed: level-ups and promotions produced by items used via a character screen from within reserve supplies menu would not "stick."

fixed: the mentalist headband portrait accessory was misaligned on one of the male human head variants.

fixed a range error produced when enemies applied a status effect under fog of war and were then revealed (manifesting primarily as fog tiles no longer being removed).

fixed: cosmetic bridge connections spawning below ground level on solid terrain could override the space's ordinary elevation with a lower one.

fixed: in situations where the AI evaluated potential knockback moves that would collide the target against a damaging object (e.g. a spiked barricade), the game would actually queue up the object's counterattack.

fixed: the CombineLists script action did not work properly when combining more than two lists at once.

fixed: the PICKFROMLIST{} special character would never pick the last entry in the list.

fixed: in some circumstances, the game would remove script actions queued after a Wait action in dialogue initiated via a LoadConv action.

fixed: the game's "check ahead for conversation-ending script actions within called scripts" functionality was not interacting correctly with conditional Run-type actions (e.g. IfValRun, IfStringRun, etc.)

And finally, we have some goodies specifically benefiting campaign creators:

new skills supported: Fire Breath 3, Frost Breath 3, Dark Breath 3, and Light Breath 3. These all deal damage in a cone pattern.

the map editor now supports loading and saving a discrete defeatScene attribute for battles, allowing you to easily set a next scene dependent on the player's defeat without using conditions.

new script action: SetDefeatScene. Sets the defeatScene attribute to a different scene for the current battle.

new script action: PairToList. Winnows down an existing list of characters to two who meet distinct, specified sets of attribute requirements, then send their names to a new list.

new script action: WeaponBreakageRules. Changes the rules governing weapon breakage game-wide. If Rule Type is set to Destroy, broken weapons will disappear; if Rule Type is set to Reform, broken weapons will remain but will lose all stat benefits, status effects, tags, etc., will have a sell value of 0, and will impose Strength -4, but will allow the character to keep using weapon-dependent skills.

when Damage or Drain is affected by a SetStat action in a cut scene, the game now automatically looks for the character's portrait and--if it finds it--animates the character's health/energy bar.

when the GiveExp action is used in a cut scene, the game now automatically looks for the character's portrait and--if it finds it--animates the character's experience bar.

updated in-game documentation to more clearly explain what each level of the AIHandicap script action does.

That's all for this month, folks. I hope you enjoy the improvements!

Tactically yours,

Craig