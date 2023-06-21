CLOSED ALPHA v0.14.1 released!

RELEASE NOTES:
- Significant performance optimization. Average FPS should now improve by at least 50%.
- Now you can enable or disable software ray tracing featrure. To disable it set Global Illumination and Reflections settings to Medium or Low.
- Fixed bug with both map and mini-map disappearing on a remote client.
- Made mini-map icons bigger.
- Fixed a bug when the energy was not refilling at all.
- Fixed collision of a fallen tree mesh. Now the collision shape is aligned with an actual mesh.
- Added extra delays before some of the Mai's dialogues in the intro section.
- Updated Unreal Engine version to 5.2.
IMPORTANT:
nonrt branch has been deprecated. Please use the default branch. You can disable software ray tracing by setting Global Illumination and Reflections settings to Medium or Low.
Changed files in this update