Changelog version 0.1.3

Dear Twinsunians,
We have a new update for you to try:
Gameplay
- Our main update on controls in this playtest, mainly on Keyboard + Mouse controls. Check the new preset on the controls screen.
UI
- There is a new controls screen in game
Fixes
- We've blocked some paths, fixed some collisions issues
- Evading won't allow to fly away, not drowning and jump on stuff all around anymore (sorry speedrunners! )
- Fixed a bug on bonus pickup with the MagicBall
- Fixed game slowliness when limiting Max FPS
We hope you enjoy these enhancements and as always, we look forward to your feedback.
Happy gaming!
The Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered team
Changed files in this update