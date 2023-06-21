Join the Ultimate Summer Camp Giveaway in Secret Neighbor! 🌳

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How is your Summer Camp, folks?

As an additional treat this warm season, we’ve prepared something special for Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue VR fans!

For a limited time, from June 16th to July 31st, you can claim the VR Headset for Brave as an exclusive cosmetic item. Add a touch of virtual reality flair to your Secret Neighbor experience on Steam!

We’re also giving away a different Summer Camp Caps each week for Brave, Bagger, Detective, Engineer, Leader, and Scout till July 23d! Make sure to join all the fun!

Showcase your camp spirit with items galore. 🌞🏕️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2206320/Hello_Neighbor_VR_Search_and_Rescue/