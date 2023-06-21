 Skip to content

Deep Blue Fantasy update for 21 June 2023

0.0.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the issue where the submarine still moves in some paused situations
  • Fixed the problem where using an item in the bar would result in an error
  • Fixed the issue of distorted mouse cursor image in Windows environment

Thank you to players ForestGrump and FeuerTeufelz for reporting the issue of abnormal submarine speed in the game under certain conditions. We now have some leads on the issue, and once we successfully make the necessary changes, we will release a new update as soon as possible.

Changed depots in test branch

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2286831 Depot 2286831
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2286832 Depot 2286832
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2286833 Depot 2286833
