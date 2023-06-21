0.0.3 Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the submarine still moves in some paused situations

Fixed the problem where using an item in the bar would result in an error

Fixed the issue of distorted mouse cursor image in Windows environment

Thank you to players ForestGrump and FeuerTeufelz for reporting the issue of abnormal submarine speed in the game under certain conditions. We now have some leads on the issue, and once we successfully make the necessary changes, we will release a new update as soon as possible.