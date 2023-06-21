Patch 0.8: Everything you need to know!

Patch 0.8 is now playable, and with it a host of new features. Here's an outline of what you'll discover in the last Early Access patch:

A new expedition mode zone: The Fungal Cavern

Global rebalancing of the game (maximum level readjusted to 25, changes in the behavior of certain enemies, unlocking of expeditions after the Spectral Wood...)

New NPCs in Kardia village (we'll let you discover them)

Narrative advances and new cinematics (which currently stop just after the Royal Necropolis)

Wait, did you just say "the last patch"?

That's right! As announced on the official discord, the next step is the final release! So we're getting ever closer to the end of the One More Gate adventure (not without emotion).

You'll know more very soon - we promise - but we'd already like to thank all the people who have supported us since the start of the project, those who have helped us improve the game, those who have given us feedback (and continue to do so)...

We're proud of the results, and we hope from the bottom of our hearts that you are too! None of this would have been possible without our amazing community. Thank you for everything. <3

But enough of cheesy talks! There's still a little time left, and Oropo's adventures aren't over yet!

We wish you all a wonderful discovery of 0.8 and look forward to your feedback!

See you soon!

The OMG team