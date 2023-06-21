 Skip to content

Roto Force update for 21 June 2023

Roto Force will release July 18th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

I'm happy to announce that Roto Force, a game I've been working on for some years now, will finally release this summer July 18th! Spread the word, get excited, wishlist the game, do what you need to do!

For this occasion the demo has also been updated to reflect the current state of the game.
As always, reporting any crashes you encounter helps me prevent them from happening, also eager to hear about any options or settings you might be missing.
(PS: there was a short period where there was a crash in the tutorial of the demo, so if the game crashed on you, try again it should be fixed now.)

Wish you a nice day!

  • Anton

