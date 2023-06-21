Post Release Small Update - achievement fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11525023 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello Scouts! 👋

Today we are launching a small update. Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here’s the full list of what’s new:

Steam: fixed pistol upgrade achievement not working

Steam: fixed stat-based achievements not counting

fixed bonus storages doing an endless resource loop when overflowing

fixed glow intensity and light downsample possibly initialized with wrong value

