Post Release Small Update - achievement fix

Hello Scouts! 👋
Today we are launching a small update. Thanks to your activity we've managed to fix several bugs. Here’s the full list of what’s new:
## [EA Small Upodate] -- 2023-06-21 Build version 9235
- Steam: fixed pistol upgrade achievement not working
- Steam: fixed stat-based achievements not counting
- fixed bonus storages doing an endless resource loop when overflowing
- fixed glow intensity and light downsample possibly initialized with wrong value
Found something not right? Please let us know on Discord and Steam Community so we can investigate and fix it.
Stay tuned for more coming soon! 🚀
Play the updated game and “follow” us on Steam⚙️, join our Discord 🎧 server and follow us on Facebook 👍 and Twitter 🐦
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1713810/Lumencraft/
Join our fight! We need your drills!
2Dynamic Games
Changed files in this update