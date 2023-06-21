Constance bugfix patch

Platform: PC (Windows/OSX/Linux)
Build Versions:
Steam: 1.3.762-win, 1.3.105-OSX, 1.3.763-Linux
GOG: 1.3.764-win, 1.3.106-OSX, 1.3.765-Linux
Epic 1.3.766-win, 1.3.107-OSX
Release Date: 21/06/2023
Narrative bug fixes
- Improved Ferret's haggling skills when bargaining down a high price on medicinal goods.
- Prevented Mr Pages from becoming completely speechless on receiving an overwhelming number of romantic declarations.
- Corrected a case where in rare circumstances it could become impossible to ask Harjit for guidance to Parliament.
- Corrected a situation where Harjit could be ignorant of cooperation from a man in a bright-buttoned coat.
- Several typos and grammatical issues have been fixed.
Tech bug fixes
-
The HUD is now present on screen when recalling the Fall.
-
Spam clicking the Journal icon on the HUD will no longer cause:
- the dialogue to freeze
- choices to become unselectable
- the map icons to disappear
- an inability to close the destination choice interface on the map
- a perpetual loading icon on the attic hub interface
Changed files in this update