Mask of the Rose update for 21 June 2023

Constance bugfix patch

Build 11524785 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Platform: PC (Windows/OSX/Linux)
Build Versions:
Steam: 1.3.762-win, 1.3.105-OSX, 1.3.763-Linux
GOG: 1.3.764-win, 1.3.106-OSX, 1.3.765-Linux
Epic 1.3.766-win, 1.3.107-OSX
Release Date: 21/06/2023

Narrative bug fixes

  • Improved Ferret's haggling skills when bargaining down a high price on medicinal goods.
  • Prevented Mr Pages from becoming completely speechless on receiving an overwhelming number of romantic declarations.
  • Corrected a case where in rare circumstances it could become impossible to ask Harjit for guidance to Parliament.
  • Corrected a situation where Harjit could be ignorant of cooperation from a man in a bright-buttoned coat.
  • Several typos and grammatical issues have been fixed.

Tech bug fixes

  • The HUD is now present on screen when recalling the Fall.

  • Spam clicking the Journal icon on the HUD will no longer cause:

    • the dialogue to freeze
    • choices to become unselectable
    • the map icons to disappear
    • an inability to close the destination choice interface on the map
    • a perpetual loading icon on the attic hub interface

