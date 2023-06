Share · View all patches · Build 11524755 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 12:39:07 UTC by Wendy

★The map preview has been slightly improved.

(It's hard to explain).

★When using Time Flip, a log of return key usage is now kept.

(It will not be applied retroactively.)

★Forgotten Forbidden Magic" can no longer be invoked against stairs.

★The color of the display of the MP consumption of special magic such as glitch magic has been changed on the magic activation screen.