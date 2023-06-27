MX vs ATV Legends Patch 2.02

Highlights
- Prepare for scorching hot online races this Summer with SummerCross! A new set of playlists will be delivered each week for six weeks starting June 27th.
- New Graphic Kits from Backyard Design have been added for all MX Bikes.
- 2023 Pro Motocross Thunder Valley and Hangtown have been updated to make the tracks more authentic to the real-world races.
- More 2023 Pro Motocross tracks on the horizon!
- Retuned Scrubs and Quick-Scrubs to make them easier again while retaining some balance changes.
- Now that the mud is flying, the goggle tear-off animation has returned.
-
Detailed changelog
- Environment: Updated 2023 Pro Motocross Thunder Valley and Hangtown to make the tracks more authentic to the real-world races.
- Online: Added 30 new SummerCross playlists. For six weeks this Summer, 5 new playlists will cycle into the playlist rotation each week. The playlists span a variety of vehicles and event types, each with a distinct theme.
- Online: Added labels for "New" and "Add-on" playlists to make them easily identifiable and adjusted sorting of playlists.
- Online: Added wait and retry to joining a squad so that players attempting to join early can connect.
- Online: Prevent players from joining matches that are transitioning to races; they join better available matches instead.
- Customization: Added colorization to frames on Legends DLC Vehicles.
- Customization: Added custom color variant for Renthal Fatbar.
- Customization: Added Graphic Kits from Backyard Design for all MX Bikes.
- Customization: Fixed disconnected goggle strap when using Gold helmet.
- Physics: Re-adjusted the roll and yaw amount required to ease initiation of Scrubs and Quick-Scrubs.
- Animation: Added goggle tear-off animation that is driven by the weather conditions and accumulation of mud and dust.
- Animation: Fixed up minor animation errors in all OEM DLC MX Bikes.
- UI: Fixed blurry brand screen in Garage when viewing UTVs.
- UI: Fixed blurry camera focus when viewing some MX Exhausts.
- UI: Fixed some issues causing the info widget in the Garage menu to resize when viewing certain parts.
- UI: Re-Locked time-released tracks from the 2023 Pro Motocross which became unlocked for some players.
[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41227142/5d052518addaebfec2bbcc1ddfe6bc71fac6c8b7.jpg[/img]
Changed files in this update