Game Update 1.0.7

Howdy Friends,

Great news! There's a new update rolling out right now that addresses some of the issues you've been having!

We're not stopping there, of course, but hopefully this helps ya'll out if you've been in a bit of jam. And if it doesn't, keep sending that feedback to the Steam forums or the Brainwash Gang Discord.

Let us know what you think.

Changelog

Fixed: If nuke is played at the end of a round, players can spawn on the nuke map when the next round starts

Fixed: Players can pass through the subway train doors

Fixed: Karrotov inflicts x2 damage on 1v1 and 4x damage on 2v2

Fixed: Kill tab nicknames don't have the correct team colors

Fixed: Spectator free-cam has no boundaries when flying around

Fixed: Ice Block breaks instantly on top of some of the cars in Trucks

Fixed: Bear trap breaks instantly when put on top of some of the cards in Trucks

Fixed: Small gap on the floor, between the bathroom and the shooting range stairs in Hub

Fixed: Quests notification not resetting properly

Fixed: Katana animation breaks after a while, only doing the horizontal cut

Fixed: Barbed Cards overlay not always appears when the affected rival uses a card

Thanks ya'll.