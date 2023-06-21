V2.14.6 Patch 1 Note

A flight made a 360 before approaching when reaching the final approach fix in certain circumstances.

A flight did not align the runway before initiating the final approach.

Some settings on the Options screen were not set correctly in the game in certain circumstances.

The remove button on the obstruction icon flickers when adding/removing an icon.

Tooltip bugs.

Adjust the takeoff and landing distance of some aircraft types.

Adjust the heatmap to prevent potential memory issues.

Thank you all for your support, feedback, and bug report.

If you have questions, suggestions, or bug reports, join the Discord server, or start a new discussion in the steam community.