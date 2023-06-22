Alpha 4 released

Share · View all patches · Build 11524561 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 15:19:11 UTC by Wendy

It’s all about mining, refining, processing, manufacturing and contributing to the biggest mega-project ever attempted!

In Alpha 4 Mark and Chris demonstrate the new Industry mode and show how to bootstrap your way from derelict space-station owner to Stargate production Tycoon.

You’ll need to build your production facility and kit her out with power supply, smelters, gas collectors, fabricators and production tables and connect them together with robot arms and tracks to turn a stream of dirty chunks of asteroid into a gleaming new Stargate.

= Industry mode

An entirely new game mode with new starting conditions and new objectives.

You are joining a mega-project to construct a Stargate to the Andromeda Galaxy.

Industry, production and automation take centre stage.

New 'Industry' game mode selector in New Game screen

New starting ship, which is more of a ruined space station

Starting ship contains 'Ruined Equipment' which can be dismantled for Scrap Metal.

There is only one Sector in industry mode

Stargate Project in the main menu. Shows what parts require manufacture to advance.

Currently only Phase 1 and 2 of the Stargate have been created

Sell your Stargate Parts at any trade station to earn money and progress the project.

NEW EQUIPMENT:

Fabricator => Makes components out of raw materials: Frame, Motor, Coil

Assembler => Makes Boxed equipment out of components (Eg Battery, or Stargate parts)

Robot Arm => Automatically lifts components and resources into and out of equipment

Track => Automatically moves components and resources along the direction of travel

Gas clouds and asteroid mineral nodes contain 100x as much raw material in Industry mode

= Balance / Small changes

Gas Clouds now contain 10x as much gas in non-industry game modes

Hydroponics now uses half as much water

Hydroponics now loses 25% of compost per harvest. Previously 50% of compost was lost

Gatling Guns are now unmanned, and will automatically extend and fire when 'Battle Stations' is called

Munitions Factory has been renamed to Munitions Bench, as it is operated by a crew member

The 'Battle Stations' button will no longer show until you have at least one weapon system installed

Added "--safe-mode" command line argument to start game in windowed mode

The Install menu now auto-selects the next identical type of equipment,

and groups all identical equipment into a single row

= You can now begin a new game straight from within Creative Mode.

As soon as you perform your first FTL jump, creative mode ends

and you are placed into 'Free Roam' mode with $150k credits

= Steam Workshop

Updated subscribed and published items kick off updating local corresponding preview images

All previously-updated subscribed and published items, prior to the above feature, will have their preview images also updated

= Bug fixes