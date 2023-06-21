Beta testers needed!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**Hey folks! I'm excited to announce that the first release candidate build for controller support is now available on the beta branch!

You can access it using the code flgamepad123 through the BETAS tab in the game's properties within your Steam library.**

I would greatly appreciate it if you could give it a try with a controller or on your Steam Deck and provide feedback. Implementing controller support is new to me, and as someone who doesn't use gamepads extensively, I'd love to hear about any user experience issues you encounter while playing the game with a controller.

I've extensively tested it with an old Logitech gamepad featuring Xbox glyphs. I'm also curious to know if a PlayStation controller would work well, with all the in-game glyphs updated accordingly.

Please share your thoughts in the comments below or on the forums at:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1299620/discussions/0/3807278624247245533/

Don't forget to wishlist the game to receive notifications when the full controller support feature becomes available to all players. Or grab it while it's 50% off for the Steam Summer sale! Thanks in advance for your help!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299620/Fabled_Lands/