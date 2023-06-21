Balance and Critical Fix - v1.0.30

Balance
- reduce bonus from CommunityPerk - "Efficient Packing"; change its number of upgrade levels from 2 to 3
- reduce bonus from CommunityPerk - "Good Routes"; change its number of upgrade levels from 2 to 3
Fix
0. fix bug preventing quests after RadioBroadcast from activating [CRITICAL*]
- change glass doors in Alleys & Downtown to allow bullets to pass through
- update area maps of of Alleys (this should have been done in 1.0.29 but wasn't)
- make the Efficient Packing upgrade instantly update the number of slots in the player's backpack (before, the player had to close and re-open their inventory to update the number of slots)
- fix attachment of Beretta9M Extended to holster socket
- fix game-freeze bug that happens when notes are opened&closed too quickly
- add area map for stairwells in Apartments level
Other
- reduce the intensity and attenuation radius of all electric lights in Downtown (when the lights are turned on, the level isn't so bright)
*Apologies for this bug. I used the wrong variable name in a critical place. It prevent's you from meaningfully progressing along in the game. Please start a new game.
Changed files in this update