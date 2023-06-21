Balance and Critical Fix - v1.0.30

Balance

reduce bonus from CommunityPerk - "Efficient Packing"; change its number of upgrade levels from 2 to 3 reduce bonus from CommunityPerk - "Good Routes"; change its number of upgrade levels from 2 to 3

Fix

0. fix bug preventing quests after RadioBroadcast from activating [CRITICAL*]

change glass doors in Alleys & Downtown to allow bullets to pass through update area maps of of Alleys (this should have been done in 1.0.29 but wasn't) make the Efficient Packing upgrade instantly update the number of slots in the player's backpack (before, the player had to close and re-open their inventory to update the number of slots) fix attachment of Beretta9M Extended to holster socket fix game-freeze bug that happens when notes are opened&closed too quickly add area map for stairwells in Apartments level

Other

reduce the intensity and attenuation radius of all electric lights in Downtown (when the lights are turned on, the level isn't so bright)

*Apologies for this bug. I used the wrong variable name in a critical place. It prevent's you from meaningfully progressing along in the game. Please start a new game.