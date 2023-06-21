 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 21 June 2023

Patch v34.3

Build 11524200

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • Sumptuous Slimeous minion: They no longer require a Hero Soul to boneraise.

//bug fixes

  • Hub: When changing character class it wasn't immediately updating the Crypt Paint colours.
  • Hub - Goblusious: He wouldn't allow access to the Lost Relics menu if you had researched them all. He wasn't showing the "has all" text that normally shows if you have all discovered relics.
  • Hub - Fabellia: She wasn't showing the "has all" text that normally shows if you have all of her buyable meta.
  • Compendium - Achievements: Fixed several issues, such as incorrect names/descriptions.
  • Mausoleum Awakens - Escape Menu: It wasn't showing the Quick Restart option in this game mode.
  • Transitory Elevator map: Enemies could spawn very close to the edge of the lift which could cause issues.
  • Transitory Elevator map: There was a chance the Elven Wayfinder could fall to the bottom of the map if he attacked from close to the edge of the lift.
  • Sumptuous Slimeous minion: The Status Screen wasn't showing this minion's info correctly.
  • Eggy Bro minion: They couldn't hatch into a Big Chupacabradabro or Big Chestibooty Bro.
  • Brodacious Brozilla minion: The Big Chupacabradabro and Big Chestibooty Bro weren't counting towards the number of Big Bro minions needed to be offered the Brozilla.

Changed files in this update

