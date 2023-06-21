Patch v34.3

//misc changes
- Sumptuous Slimeous minion: They no longer require a Hero Soul to boneraise.
//bug fixes
- Hub: When changing character class it wasn't immediately updating the Crypt Paint colours.
- Hub - Goblusious: He wouldn't allow access to the Lost Relics menu if you had researched them all. He wasn't showing the "has all" text that normally shows if you have all discovered relics.
- Hub - Fabellia: She wasn't showing the "has all" text that normally shows if you have all of her buyable meta.
- Compendium - Achievements: Fixed several issues, such as incorrect names/descriptions.
- Mausoleum Awakens - Escape Menu: It wasn't showing the Quick Restart option in this game mode.
- Transitory Elevator map: Enemies could spawn very close to the edge of the lift which could cause issues.
- Transitory Elevator map: There was a chance the Elven Wayfinder could fall to the bottom of the map if he attacked from close to the edge of the lift.
- Sumptuous Slimeous minion: The Status Screen wasn't showing this minion's info correctly.
- Eggy Bro minion: They couldn't hatch into a Big Chupacabradabro or Big Chestibooty Bro.
- Brodacious Brozilla minion: The Big Chupacabradabro and Big Chestibooty Bro weren't counting towards the number of Big Bro minions needed to be offered the Brozilla.
Changed files in this update