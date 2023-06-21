 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Greedland update for 21 June 2023

🎉 "Greedland" Next Fest Live Stream Announcement!#2🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 11524076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

June 22, 2023, 3:00pm PT

Dear pioneers of Greedland,We are thrilled to announce the live streaming event for "Greedland" in the Next Fest.

Please join us on June 22, 2023, 3:00pm PT for the live event, where we will showcase the unique charm of "Greedland" to all players.

Add "Greedland" to your Wishlist to receive the latest news and announcements:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218400/_/

Join our official Discord community for real-time updates:
//discord.gg/paeKNzCqGa

We look forward to having you with us at the event!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 11524076
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2218401 Depot 2218401
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link