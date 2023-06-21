Share · View all patches · Build 11524072 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

I am thrilled to announce the release of Update 1.1 for Forza Polpo, my beloved game!

-I've successfully resolved the unexpected VR mode glitch, ensuring a seamless gaming experience for all players.

-"The Meaning of Life': Prepare for a profound journey of self-discovery as I introduce the thought-provoking finale, offering a deeper narrative experience that reflects Polpo thoughts on life's meaning.^^

-New Platforms in Zone 4: I've carefully listened to your feedback and added a couple of additional platforms in Zone 4 to enhance gameplay balance, making the zone a bit more approachable for new players.

-I've included a small Easter egg in the "arcade" zone

I hope these updates will improve your gameplay experience and I can't wait to hear your feedback.

-Montegallo

