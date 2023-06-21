I am thrilled to announce the release of Update 1.1 for Forza Polpo, my beloved game!
-I've successfully resolved the unexpected VR mode glitch, ensuring a seamless gaming experience for all players.
-"The Meaning of Life': Prepare for a profound journey of self-discovery as I introduce the thought-provoking finale, offering a deeper narrative experience that reflects Polpo thoughts on life's meaning.^^
-New Platforms in Zone 4: I've carefully listened to your feedback and added a couple of additional platforms in Zone 4 to enhance gameplay balance, making the zone a bit more approachable for new players.
-I've included a small Easter egg in the "arcade" zone
I hope these updates will improve your gameplay experience and I can't wait to hear your feedback.
-Montegallo
Changed files in this update