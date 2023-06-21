More Powerful Face Tracking Now Live - VTuber Maker v1.11.5

After a week of hard work, we have fully upgraded the face tracking function of vtuber maker. The update points are as follows:
Fully upgraded face tracking system
- Replace the face tracking of the original beta version, now renamed as Basic Face Tracking
- Provide more powerful advanced face tracking function, compared with the basic version, the advantages are as follows:
- Faster image processing frame rate
- Basic expression recognition such as blinking and opening mouth is more sensitive
- Support recognition of facial expressions such as duck face, crooked mouth, tongue out, etc.
- Upper body tracking is more stable
- Body rotation tracking is more stable
**Fully upgraded premade vtuber avatar expressions
**
- All public Avatars provided by VTuber Maker have newly added three expression channels (pouting mouth, crooked mouth, tongue out)
Changed files in this update