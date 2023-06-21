 Skip to content

VTuber Maker update for 21 June 2023

More Powerful Face Tracking Now Live - VTuber Maker v1.11.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


After a week of hard work, we have fully upgraded the face tracking function of vtuber maker. The update points are as follows:

Fully upgraded face tracking system

  1. Replace the face tracking of the original beta version, now renamed as Basic Face Tracking
  2. Provide more powerful advanced face tracking function, compared with the basic version, the advantages are as follows:
  • Faster image processing frame rate
  • Basic expression recognition such as blinking and opening mouth is more sensitive
  • Support recognition of facial expressions such as duck face, crooked mouth, tongue out, etc.

  1. Upper body tracking is more stable
  2. Body rotation tracking is more stable

**Fully upgraded premade vtuber avatar expressions

**

  1. All public Avatars provided by VTuber Maker have newly added three expression channels (pouting mouth, crooked mouth, tongue out)

Changed files in this update

