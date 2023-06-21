Update 8 Fixes v0.8.0.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, here’s another patch addressing some more of the top issues we’ve gotten around to from the feedback we’ve gotten from you all

There’s something very important to bring up which is we will be soon going out on vacation so in order for us to try to fix what is truly important for you all we need your feedback so please let us know what is affecting your gameplay or what are your concerns over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your posts every day

As always, with every new update if you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.

See you again soon everyone <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed a crash on startup for Dedicated Server when the server query port was set to a value that exceeded the maximum value of an int16

Fixed the “Enable Advanced Game Settings” checkbox still showing up on the Loading Menu even if the save already had Advanced Game Settings enabled

Fixed Advanced Game Settings being checked for all saves belonging to a session when checking it only in one save from the session, now it’s individual instead of applying to all

Fixed the customizer still consuming resources from inventory when No Build Cost was enabled

Fixed getting refunds for Customizer Materials and Patterns when No Build Cost is enabled (So your inventory does not fill up with things you don’t want)

Fixed a crash with the Customizer when using the Customization filter

Fixed the Max FPS option not allowing to set a custom value from the number properly and always displaying 0

Potentially fixed a crash related to conveyor belt holograms

Potentially fixed a crash when loading a save that might be affecting saves that have Geothermal power set up

Temporary fix for audio log spam on Dedicated Servers when using vehicles which would lead into clients being kicked out of the Server

UI

Added a button to the new Wiki to the Social Media buttons in the main menu and rearranged the buttons

Made the Experimental Label bit more transparent and less bright red to help prevent OLED Burn-in

GAMEPLAY

Reduced the height at which the player hangs from the Zipline, this should help some cases where the player gets detached from the cable when ziplining down an incline due to bumping the Pioneer’s head

MODDING

Included .usmap file into the Community Resources

LOCALISATION

Fixed several text entries that were not possible to localize after the UE5 migration

Also excluded other texts and folders from improperly showing up in the localization files

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behaviour with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Manage > Verify Files > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.