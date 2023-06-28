 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starsand update for 28 June 2023

Starsand – Quality of Life Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11523934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38461129/9c8aebdeb754946471a1787b00ad6da46031a58f.png[/img]

Hello survivors,

we heard your feedback and made some quality-of-life changes to the game. These will improve the overall game experience, especially the endgame.

Updated
  • Portal key material made brighter
  • Amount of gunpowder necessary to craft an explosive barrel is reduced from 5 to 2
  • Explosive barrel maximum stack per slot in the inventory changed from 1 to 3
  • Fall damage is slightly reduced

Changed files in this update

Starsand Content Depot 1380221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link