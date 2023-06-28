Starsand – Quality of Life Update

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//38461129/9c8aebdeb754946471a1787b00ad6da46031a58f.png[/img]
Hello survivors,
we heard your feedback and made some quality-of-life changes to the game. These will improve the overall game experience, especially the endgame.
Updated
- Portal key material made brighter
- Amount of gunpowder necessary to craft an explosive barrel is reduced from 5 to 2
- Explosive barrel maximum stack per slot in the inventory changed from 1 to 3
- Fall damage is slightly reduced
Changed files in this update