Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 21 June 2023

Patch notes 2023-Jun-21 (Demo version 0.2.1)

Patch notes 2023-Jun-21 (Demo version 0.2.1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added hints to some goals
  • Changed so that new games will always start with a research option that doesn't require resources and doesn't require a specific latitude
  • Added plastics requirements to crew quarters
  • Increased starting money
  • Increased starting income
  • Changed default first shipment to ship more plastics
  • Decreased starting science target
  • Diminished how much the science target increases for each budget cycle

