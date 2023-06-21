- Added hints to some goals
- Changed so that new games will always start with a research option that doesn't require resources and doesn't require a specific latitude
- Added plastics requirements to crew quarters
- Increased starting money
- Increased starting income
- Changed default first shipment to ship more plastics
- Decreased starting science target
- Diminished how much the science target increases for each budget cycle
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 21 June 2023
Patch notes 2023-Jun-21 (Demo version 0.2.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
