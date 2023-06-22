Early Access Patch Note 1.0.2

Hello, Frontiers! 👋

We hope you're enjoying DUBIUM so far! We appreciate your enthusiasm and the excitement of betraying each other in the game. 😁

Before we dive into today's patch notes, we'd like to address the feedback we've received regarding players exhibiting offensive, negative, or disruptive behavior. Given the diverse play styles in DUBIUM, it can be challenging to determine whether a user's actions were intentionally malicious or simply a survival tactic. We are currently discussing various methods to prevent such behavior. In the meantime, we have created a bot on our official [DISCORD](discord.com/invite/jPDbXPmPmh) for you to report these users. To submit a report, please visit [DISCORD](discord.com/invite/jPDbXPmPmh) and type /report. Please note that only certain categories can be reported using this bot, and it requires conclusive proof of the accused player(s)' guilt. Without conclusive proof, your report won't have any effect.

Now, let's give you a brief summary of today's patch notes. We have fixed the issue causing the game to crash during the gameplay. Additionally, we have fixed the cost errors in Zack's Gadget ability, and players who have invested in the upgrade will receive the corresponding gap amount of coins as a return. As always, we have made several fixes & adjustments to several errors and bugs to enhance your gaming experience!

We appreciate your love and patience, and we hope you continue to enjoy playing DUBIUM. If you have any questions or feedback, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at [DISCORD](discord.com/invite/jPDbXPmPmh).

Thank you.

Main Update