Shadows of Doubt V 34.04 Patch Notes

Hey everyone, after some time spent in the experimental branch we're now happy to move the main branch of the game to 34.04. Check out the list of fixes below!

Fixed: Instances of player unable to sit after loading a game.

Fixed: First person model was visible in photographs taken. (appeared in 34.01)

Fixed: Items could spawn in the wrong top 2 mailboxes.

Fixed: A rare occurance of the game failing to generate a city and getting stuck on the load screen.

Fixed: A rare error occuring when the game tried to remove a button object.

Fixed: 'Placing' money already in the room from the décor edit menu could result in infinite money.

Fixed: First person guide arrow no longer appears in in-game photos

Fixed: Screen blue now no longer effects the destination text.

Fixed: Hospital dialog options appearing after passing out from getting mugged.

Fixed: Some Z-fighting in the first person hand models.

Fixed Guest pass status icons were not being removed from display properly.

Fixed: Visual Glitch with basement standing water on very large cities.

Fixed: Instances of certain actions like 'Talk To' not being available if they player had been witnessed doing something illegal.

Fixed: Certain specific room lighting configurations could result in a rendering error (like tv static)

Fixed: Errors resulting from placing certain types of furniture in décor edit mode.

Fixed: Player being unable to scan fingerprints on street lights.

We would like to extend a huge thank you to all players using the experimental branch for their feedback, and are pleased to note we are making good progress regarding the games optimisation.