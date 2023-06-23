v1.8.0 - The Oil Disaster Major Update - OUT NOW!

Dear Stormworkers,

The Oil Disaster Major Update is live now!

Ocean Oil Spills

The new oil spills system leaves a thick layer of oil on the ocean surface. This system is linked into Stormworks fluid system, so any oil that leaks from a vehicle will pollute the environment, and to clean up, the ocean must be pumped and filtered using the new oil-water separators.

These oil slicks will spread with ocean currents over time, as well as slowly diffuse outwards across the surface of the ocean.

Oil Disaster Missions

New missions introduce oil disasters to career mode. If not repaired quickly, damaged oil pipelines, or ships, can begin to leak oil, spilling huge quantities of oil into the ocean and creating huge environmental clean-up tasks.

The oil pollution runs on it's own mission system, similar to the forest fire system. Any oil spills will create new pollution clean-up tasks.

Oil Drilling Updates

We have added a new pivot-type pipe connector that is small, to make handing pipes much easier in many situations, as well as other fixes and improvements.

Lua Support

We have also added new lua functionality for add-on creators to interact with the new oil system.

Stormworks & DLCs is also on discount to celebrate the launch of this new major update!

We hope you enjoy the new content, system, and missions and look forward to your feedback! We have loads of new exciting updates in the works and will share more info soon!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.8.0

Feature - Ocean oil spills

Feature - #18571 Preset Oil Rig Example

Feature - Centrifugal Separator

Feature - New small oil rod end connector

Feature - Oil strike effect

Feature - Oil spill default missions

In this new update, oil that leaks into the ocean builds up and forms a visual film on the water surface.

Rework - Reduced playable area to 256km*256km

Rework - #18629 Removed length limit on drill rod segments

Rework - Improved anti-cheat support

Fix - #18764 Pumpjack multiplayer sync

Fix - Reduced oil drilling sfx radius

Addon Lua:

Added onOilSpill callback

Added getOilSpill and setOilSpill

Added new capability=oil tag support to the default missions script for oil spill missions