HOTFIX 2.6.3

🔸 Fixed a bug where enemies occasionally became invisible and non-aggressive with guns floating next to them.

🔸 Targets in the Shooting Range now always pop back up when the button is pressed.

🔸 Added save files compression so that they take up less space in the cloud and are always saved.

🔸 Fixed a number of visual bugs related to lighting, shadows, fog, and flashlight.

🔸 Fixed a bug in the Difficulty Settings.

🔸 The player can no longer move in the final choice scene if they have opened the pause menu.

🔸 Random anomalies that are disabled in the settings no longer make sounds.

🔸 Fixed localization errors.