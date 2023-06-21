🔸 Fixed a bug where enemies occasionally became invisible and non-aggressive with guns floating next to them.
🔸 Targets in the Shooting Range now always pop back up when the button is pressed.
🔸 Added save files compression so that they take up less space in the cloud and are always saved.
🔸 Fixed a number of visual bugs related to lighting, shadows, fog, and flashlight.
🔸 Fixed a bug in the Difficulty Settings.
🔸 The player can no longer move in the final choice scene if they have opened the pause menu.
🔸 Random anomalies that are disabled in the settings no longer make sounds.
🔸 Fixed localization errors.
Into the Radius VR update for 21 June 2023
HOTFIX 2.6.3
🔸 Fixed a bug where enemies occasionally became invisible and non-aggressive with guns floating next to them.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update