 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into the Radius VR update for 21 June 2023

HOTFIX 2.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11523790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔸 Fixed a bug where enemies occasionally became invisible and non-aggressive with guns floating next to them.
🔸 Targets in the Shooting Range now always pop back up when the button is pressed.
🔸 Added save files compression so that they take up less space in the cloud and are always saved.
🔸 Fixed a number of visual bugs related to lighting, shadows, fog, and flashlight.
🔸 Fixed a bug in the Difficulty Settings.
🔸 The player can no longer move in the final choice scene if they have opened the pause menu.
🔸 Random anomalies that are disabled in the settings no longer make sounds.
🔸 Fixed localization errors.

Changed files in this update

Project Radius Content Depot 1012791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link