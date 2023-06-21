 Skip to content

百煉登神Immortal Tales of Rebirth update for 21 June 2023

Version 0.601 Update

Improved graphics quality
Removed drop item font
Fixed font blurriness
Adjusted building description string length
Tweaked basic attack animations
Adjusted settings string length
Fixed drop issues in the Yellow Sand Zone
Fixed character portrait of AjIe

