Fall of Porcupine update for 21 June 2023

Fall of Porcupine | Patch #3 | V1.1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Porcupine-Fans,
we have released the third Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjust some things. Please find a detailed list below:

Fixed
  • Fixed Arndes dialogue bug
  • Fixed some character reflections
  • Fixed some layer issues with finleys hat
  • Fixed some NPC's clothes staying uncolored
  • Fixed storm statue dialogue not showing
  • Fixed treatment tendency display, always displaying a happy smiley
Added
  • Added altering dialogues based on treatment results
  • Added missing dream interaction
Miscellaneous
  • Disabled Alfio's hat at dialogue about lost hat
  • Easy Minigames setting now makes the pulse treatment slower
  • Increased bed push speed
  • Updated localization files
  • Updated some evets to improve player guidance

Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!

