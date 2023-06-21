Fall of Porcupine | Patch #3 | V1.1.7

Dear Porcupine-Fans,
we have released the third Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjust some things. Please find a detailed list below:
Fixed
- Fixed Arndes dialogue bug
- Fixed some character reflections
- Fixed some layer issues with finleys hat
- Fixed some NPC's clothes staying uncolored
- Fixed storm statue dialogue not showing
- Fixed treatment tendency display, always displaying a happy smiley
Added
- Added altering dialogues based on treatment results
- Added missing dream interaction
Miscellaneous
- Disabled Alfio's hat at dialogue about lost hat
- Easy Minigames setting now makes the pulse treatment slower
- Increased bed push speed
- Updated localization files
- Updated some evets to improve player guidance
Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!
Changed files in this update