Fall of Porcupine | Patch #3 | V1.1.7

Dear Porcupine-Fans,

we have released the third Patch for Fall of Porcupine on Steam, in which we fixed some issues and adjust some things. Please find a detailed list below:

Fixed

Fixed Arndes dialogue bug

Fixed some character reflections

Fixed some layer issues with finleys hat

Fixed some NPC's clothes staying uncolored

Fixed storm statue dialogue not showing

Fixed treatment tendency display, always displaying a happy smiley

Added

Added altering dialogues based on treatment results

Added missing dream interaction

Miscellaneous

Disabled Alfio's hat at dialogue about lost hat

Easy Minigames setting now makes the pulse treatment slower

Increased bed push speed

Updated localization files

Updated some evets to improve player guidance

Please keep reporting any issues or giving us feedback!