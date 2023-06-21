 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Can't Live Without Electricity update for 21 June 2023

[June, 21, 2023] Added color assist option, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 11523536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added color assist option
    A color assist option has been added for colorblind users. You can turn this option on and off in settings.

  2. Added "Finish Now" button in packed mode
    You can now finish the stage in packed mode without acquiring all items.

  3. Added an option to stop moving the "Needs Power Icon".
    Added an option to stop the animation of the "Needs Power Icon" that appears when a house is without electricity.

  4. Added "Reduce BG Brightness" setting
    For those who feel the background of stages is too bright, we have added an option to reduce the brightness of the background.

  5. Reduced difficulty of stage S1
    To make it easier for first-time players to get a perfect, we lowered the difficulty of Stage S1 slightly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337141 Depot 2337141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337142 Depot 2337142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link