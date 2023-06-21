[June, 21, 2023] Added color assist option, etc.

-
Added color assist option
A color assist option has been added for colorblind users. You can turn this option on and off in settings.
-
Added "Finish Now" button in packed mode
You can now finish the stage in packed mode without acquiring all items.
-
Added an option to stop moving the "Needs Power Icon".
Added an option to stop the animation of the "Needs Power Icon" that appears when a house is without electricity.
-
Added "Reduce BG Brightness" setting
For those who feel the background of stages is too bright, we have added an option to reduce the brightness of the background.
-
Reduced difficulty of stage S1
To make it easier for first-time players to get a perfect, we lowered the difficulty of Stage S1 slightly.
Can't Live Without Electricity update for 21 June 2023
