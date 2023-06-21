[June, 21, 2023] Added color assist option, etc.

Added color assist option

A color assist option has been added for colorblind users. You can turn this option on and off in settings.

Added "Finish Now" button in packed mode

You can now finish the stage in packed mode without acquiring all items.

Added an option to stop moving the "Needs Power Icon".

Added an option to stop the animation of the "Needs Power Icon" that appears when a house is without electricity.

Added "Reduce BG Brightness" setting

For those who feel the background of stages is too bright, we have added an option to reduce the brightness of the background.