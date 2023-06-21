Mouse Y-axis/hot bug_fix/merch

Hi, in this update we have added the ability to invert the mouse on the Y-axis.

Also fixed bugs with elevators, fixed a bug in the maze near the beanstalk, where players sometimes fell through due to missing physics. Also now there is no random teleportation to the bottom, because of the icicles on the icy level. Fixed many small bugs.

We hear all the wishes and suggestions from players. We are now thinking about porting the game to consoles. Also in a future update will support gamepad and the ability to reassign the keys of the keyboard.

Thanks to all the streamers for this huge palette of emotions, for this super cool content!