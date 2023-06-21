Release of v0.4.9

Content for v0.4.9

The new content in this update is focused around introducing a new character on Sarah's warrior-storyline. It's somewhat of a side-story, so opting into the story content is important to get the full experience, otherwise the content cuts out quite quick.

For those that opt into the new content, there are around 30 new art pieces and about 20k new words of content available. I won't spoiler too much more to keep the actual content fresh.

How do you get to the new content?

This new content picks up after the last update on the Warrior-storyline. If you continue from there, Sarah and her army will arrive in a small town and the Mayor of the town will ask for your help. Accept helping them and the new content will kick-off.