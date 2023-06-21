 Skip to content

Metal: Hellsinger update for 21 June 2023

New Language Accidentally Arrives in Hell

Last edited by Wendy

Hellsingers,

Last week someone hit the publish button to the rhythm and released the Ukrainian localization for the game to your neighborly demons outside Steam. We have no clue how that happened, but witnesses remember seeing a floating object leaving the scene laughing diabolically.

In light of these mysterious events, we have rolled out the localization to Steam to not upset the headbanging balance. There are no takebacks in hell, so we'll keep rocking and hope that Red Judge doesn't notice. Remember that our devmons still have more work to do on the localization, so expect some untranslated text or bugs to pop up as you rhythmically crush your enemies.

We are stoked to bring the game to our Ukrainian players in their native language. Thank you for your continuous support!

Keep slaying to the beat!

