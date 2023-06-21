 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Drift Challenge update for 21 June 2023

TDC v0.9.9.9.9 beta is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 11523196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, v0.9.9.9.9 beta is now available.

Here's what's new:

New:

  • Added tuning presets. Click on "Edit" to open tuning settings or select one of the presets to directly apply preset values for Drifting, Racing or revert to Stock values

Improved:

  • Car info panel visuals in garage
  • First camera preset values for better point of view. Open Camera Settings panel by pressing "B" while in any level and pick the first preset to apply new values

Fixed:

  • Road bumpiness in second and fifth maps
  • Camera rotation speed in garage

NOTE:

  • Built using latest Unity Engine version. This improves performance in some levels.

Changed files in this update

The Drift Challenge Content Depot 1106141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link