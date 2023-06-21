TDC v0.9.9.9.9 beta is now available

Hi, v0.9.9.9.9 beta is now available.
Here's what's new:
New:
- Added tuning presets. Click on "Edit" to open tuning settings or select one of the presets to directly apply preset values for Drifting, Racing or revert to Stock values
Improved:
- Car info panel visuals in garage
- First camera preset values for better point of view. Open Camera Settings panel by pressing "B" while in any level and pick the first preset to apply new values
Fixed:
- Road bumpiness in second and fifth maps
- Camera rotation speed in garage
NOTE:
- Built using latest Unity Engine version. This improves performance in some levels.
Changed files in this update