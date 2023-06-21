Early Access Update 21/6/2023 - 0.203(E) - Errant Bugfixes

Change log 21/6/2023 | Version 0.203(E)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed crash when using Claw-Mace
- Fixed issue with loading during Pig's bossfight (this doesn't cure affected saves but it should prevent it from happening for future players)
- Fixed pushing for some rotated enemies (like shooting targets)
Text fixes:
- Clarified attack "effect after damage" checking before damage is dealt (with things like cog mace: Stun target if health is above 8)
Big update soon! Hopefully this weekend.
Changed files in this update