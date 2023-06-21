 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 21 June 2023

Early Access Update 21/6/2023 - 0.203(E) - Errant Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 21/6/2023 | Version 0.203(E)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed crash when using Claw-Mace
  • Fixed issue with loading during Pig's bossfight (this doesn't cure affected saves but it should prevent it from happening for future players)
  • Fixed pushing for some rotated enemies (like shooting targets)

Text fixes:

  • Clarified attack "effect after damage" checking before damage is dealt (with things like cog mace: Stun target if health is above 8)

Big update soon! Hopefully this weekend.

