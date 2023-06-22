King of the Hill Season 13

In this update, we reevaluated the No Food Sprint mode economy and room generation rules (your humans will get more tokens and XP now!), nerfed a few defensive mutations, and made minor balance adjustments to open up more diverse PvP builds.

We also widened the pool of mutations available at altars on level 1: now you'll be offered mutations that were previously available starting on level 2. We chose to limit this a while ago to avoid forcing experienced players to restart the game repeatedly, but now we have other mechanisms to promote playing without restarting, so we changed this.

• Changes to the Sprint Mode (Without Food) •

Maximum puny human cost reduced: 15 ➔ 10;

Number of rooms on the last floor increased: 8 ➔ 10;

Amount of tokens received for completing a room on the first floor increased.

• Mutation Balance Changes •

Rubber Bullet ricochet damage reduced: 0.5 ➔ 0.3 (mutation nerfed);

ricochet damage reduced: 0.5 ➔ 0.3 (mutation nerfed); Cursed Armor damage reduced: 110 ➔ 70;

damage reduced: 110 ➔ 70; Curse of Variety bonus health reduced: 3% ➔ 1%;

bonus health reduced: 3% ➔ 1%; Percent of damage returned by Thorn Armor reduced: 60% ➔ 40%;

reduced: 60% ➔ 40%; Stunning Beauty proc chance reduced: 20% ➔ 10%;

proc chance reduced: 20% ➔ 10%; Magic Mirror duration and proc chance reduced: 3s ➔ 2s; 30% ➔ 15%;

duration and proc chance reduced: 3s ➔ 2s; 30% ➔ 15%; Compensation bonus armor reduced: 50 ➔ 20;

bonus armor reduced: 50 ➔ 20; Chance to find food and items from Newbie's Luck reduced; food: 10% ➔ 2%; items: 3% ➔ 1%;

reduced; food: 10% ➔ 2%; items: 3% ➔ 1%; Medical Vampirism buffed: 15% ➔ 20%;

buffed: 15% ➔ 20%; Tolerance has been buffed at all levels in the mutation tree: [20%, 30%, 40%] ➔ [30%, 40%, 50%];

has been buffed at all levels in the mutation tree: [20%, 30%, 40%] ➔ [30%, 40%, 50%]; Fhtagn bonus in the mutation tree has been reduced at all levels: [30, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500] ➔ [20, 70, 150, 200, 300, 400];

bonus in the mutation tree has been reduced at all levels: [30, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500] ➔ [20, 70, 150, 200, 300, 400]; [Brawl only] Mglw'nafh bonus in the mutation tree has been reduced: 100% ➔ 50%;

bonus in the mutation tree has been reduced: 100% ➔ 50%; [Brawl only] Effective Taunt duration reduced: 2s ➔ 1s.

• Other Changes •

The Archived Newbies button in the Sprint mode with food can now be pressed twice;

button in the mode with food can now be pressed twice; The mutation pool available at altars on level 1 has been expanded: it now includes mutations from level 2.

King of the Hill Season 12 Results

WINNERS:

[table]

[tr]

[th]1.🥇Lectrice[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]2.🥈DrunkMantis[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]3.🥉Puny Izard[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Congratulations! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.

Season 13 starts right now and ends on July 20th at 16:00 UTC.



