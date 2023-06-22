Full Release: Known Issues and Bugs

Ahoy Sailors! We wanted to give you a detailed list of some of the most important known issues & bugs that we have identified ourselves.

Quality preset sometimes snaps to custom and doesn't want to change back. (Fix by re-opening the settings menu)

Runtime virtual textures can sometimes show up as a blur when you load in the level.

Settings don't update in the actual settings menu. (Settings are updated but isn't reflected in the Menu)

Flicker when rotating notebook page

Hand going through bottle when drinking

“Wait for me” note not playing dialogue

“A fool” note not playing dialogue

Cave lighting abruptly changes to bright lighting when entering, there's no gradual change.

When re-opening the game in the cave, the post processing did not work

When you leave cave everything remains black

Music plays, then it stops abruptly, then it's quiet for a little bit and then restarts.

No indication that the game actually saves except for a little sound when clicking on the save button.

2 Tracks can overlap for a little while when entering the campsite and picking up the note.

Can crash the boat into certain docking spots.

We aim to keep this list of known issues as up to date as possible, but keep in mind that new issues may pop up. If you come across any issues that are not on this list, please let us know by reporting them on our discord server (link down below).

Thank you for your support and thank you for playing The Archipelago Promise!