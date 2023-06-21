🍄 PATCH 0.733 🍄

It's hot out there, so why not putting more fire into our game?
PATCH NOTES 0.733
[Gameplay changes]
- Improved Boots of Fire Relic: If you close off a path with your fire trail, the enclosed area will be set ablaze (yes, including enemies). Qix, anyone?
Take a look at what happens when you close off a path:
[QoL]
- Fixed: Boots of Fire not activating when purged (h/t @oxyhouse and @Chivaz)
- Fixed: blurred Nobu portrait
- Fixed: some tiles for "The Stone Age" showing a black border
Don't forget to wishlist Chapter 0, the evolution of Time Survivors: Prologue due in few weeks!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455500/Time_Survivors_Chapter_0/
