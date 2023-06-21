 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Survivors: Prologue update for 21 June 2023

🍄 PATCH 0.733 🍄

Share · View all patches · Build 11523013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's hot out there, so why not putting more fire into our game?

PATCH NOTES 0.733

[Gameplay changes]

  • Improved Boots of Fire Relic: If you close off a path with your fire trail, the enclosed area will be set ablaze (yes, including enemies). Qix, anyone?

Take a look at what happens when you close off a path:

[QoL]

  • Fixed: Boots of Fire not activating when purged (h/t @oxyhouse and @Chivaz)
  • Fixed: blurred Nobu portrait
  • Fixed: some tiles for "The Stone Age" showing a black border

Don't forget to wishlist Chapter 0, the evolution of Time Survivors: Prologue due in few weeks!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2455500/Time_Survivors_Chapter_0/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337891 Depot 2337891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link