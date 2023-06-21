🍄 PATCH 0.733 🍄

Share · View all patches · Build 11523013 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 09:26:14 UTC by Wendy

It's hot out there, so why not putting more fire into our game?

PATCH NOTES 0.733

[Gameplay changes]

Improved Boots of Fire Relic: If you close off a path with your fire trail, the enclosed area will be set ablaze (yes, including enemies). Qix, anyone?

Take a look at what happens when you close off a path:



[QoL]

Fixed: Boots of Fire not activating when purged (h/t @oxyhouse and @Chivaz)

Fixed: blurred Nobu portrait

Fixed: some tiles for "The Stone Age" showing a black border

Don't forget to wishlist Chapter 0, the evolution of Time Survivors: Prologue due in few weeks!

